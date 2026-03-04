RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2026: 22,195 Vacancies, Application Deadline Extended To March 9

RRB Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the last date to apply for the RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2026. Eligible candidates can now submit their online applications till March 9, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 22,195 Level 1 posts across various RRBs.

Earlier, the registration process, which began on January 31, 2026, was scheduled to close on March 2, 2026. With the extension, candidates who have not yet applied have an additional week to complete the process through the official portal.

Vacancy, Age Limit And Pay Scale

The recruitment will fill 22,195 vacancies under Level 1. Candidates must be between 18 and 33 years of age as of January 1, 2026. The initial pay for selected candidates will be Rs 18,000 per month under Level 1 of the pay matrix.

Applicants must have passed Class 10 or possess an ITI certificate or an equivalent qualification.

Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms: three years for OBC (NCL), five years for SC/ST, 10 years for UR/EWS PwBD candidates, and an additional 10 years for PwBD candidates in respective reserved categories.

Selection Process And Exam Pattern

The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification and medical examination.

The CBT will be conducted for 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwD candidates who do not avail a scribe). The question paper will carry 100 questions for a total of 100 marks. The distribution includes 25 questions each from General Science and Mathematics, 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning, and 20 from General Awareness and Current Affairs. Each question carries one mark.

Application Fee And Refund Policy

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities and EBC categories are required to pay Rs 250. The full amount will be refunded after appearing in the CBT.

All other candidates must pay Rs 500, of which Rs 400 will be refunded after appearing in the CBT. The fee can be paid online through net banking, debit card, credit card or UPI.

Important Dates

Online registration started on January 31, 2026, at 00:00 hrs. The last date to apply is March 9, 2026, till 11:59 pm. The last date for fee payment is March 11, 2026. The application modification window will remain open from March 12 to March 21, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit scribe details between March 22 and March 26, 2026.

How To Apply

Candidates must apply online only through the official portal, www.rrbapply.gov.in. They need to complete One Time Registration, select the desired RRB/region, fill in personal and educational details, upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit the form. Applicants are advised to keep a printout of the submitted application for future reference.