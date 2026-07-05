Aamir Khan Kisses Gauri Spratt After She Calls Him Her 'Protector And Shelter' In Wedding Vows

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are officially married. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the actor's Bandra residence on Sunday, July 5, surrounded by close family and friends.

Recently, Imran Khan's girlfriend, Lekha Washington, took to her Instagram Stories to share an unseen video from the ceremony.

The clip captured the moment Gauri exchanged her vows with Aamir. Looking at the actor, she said, "I, Gauri Spratt, take Aamir Khan, my protector, my shelter, as my lawful husband."

As soon as she finished speaking, Gauri smiled at Aamir, while he affectionately took her hand and kissed it.

The wedding took place inside Aamir's living room, with their loved ones gathered around them. Aamir's mother, Zeenat Hussain, was also seen seated in the background, witnessing the special occasion.

For the ceremony, Aamir opted for a simple white traditional outfit, paired with a bronze brooch. Gauri chose an elegant beige ensemble with ornate detailing and styled her hair in a neatly braided look.

Their First Photo

Aamir's PR agency shared the first picture of the couple as newlyweds on social media.

The caption read, "A celebration of love, laughter, and cherished moments. Step inside Aamir Khan's wedding festivities, filled with warmth, joy, and magic of a truly unforgettable celebration."

Aamir Khan's three children and Gauri Spratt's son were present at the wedding. Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira Khan.

The actor's second marriage was to director Kiran Rao in 2005; they separated in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Gauri Spratt has a son who stays away from the spotlight.

How Aamir Khan Introduced Gauri Spratt On His 60th Birthday

On his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan hosted a meet-and-greet with the media. The highlight was his girlfriend Gauri, whom he met 25 years ago. During the press meet, the actor introduced Gauri to the media.

He said, "Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half." He added that he introduced her to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his Mumbai home.

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