Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Get Married At Mumbai Home, Close Friends Attend

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are now officially married after dating for over two years and knowing each other for 25 years. The intimate wedding took place at the 61-year-old actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Sources told NDTV that Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have signed the official documents to legally register their marriage.

Aamir Khan confirmed his wedding to Gauri Spratt on June 4. They have known each other for 25 years but only started dating two years ago.

Aamir Khan's three children and Gauri Spratt's son were present at the wedding. Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira Khan. The actor's second marriage was to director Kiran Rao in 2005; they separated in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Gauri Spratt has a six-year-old son who stays away from the spotlight.

There were about 150 guests on the list, including relatives who travelled from overseas.

As for Gauri Spratt, she is originally from Bengaluru and has lived most of her life there. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru. According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School and completed a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, at the University of the Arts London in 2004. The profile also states that she currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.

When Aamir Khan Spoke Of His Homely Wedding

Aamir Khan spoke to the media at the screening of Rajkumar Hirani's Pritam and Pedro series and shared details of his "homely wedding" to Gauri Spratt on July 5. He said, "Shaadi hai 5 July ko. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hain. Bahut hi choti shaadi hai. Bahut hi khaas din hai 5 tarikh hamare liye. Dono families hain aur kuch khaas dost hain." (The wedding is on 5 July. We are hosting it at home; it's a very small, intimate affair. It is a very special day for us. Both families and a few close friends will be there.)

He added, "Ghar pe hi kar rahe hain. Aap sabhi ki dua chahiye bas ki hum khush rahe aur prarthana karenge ki achha safar rahe. Bahut hi gharelu hai." (We are holding it at home. We just need everyone's blessings for our happiness and pray that we have a wonderful journey ahead. It is a very small, intimate affair - a truly homely one.)

How Aamir Khan Introduced Gauri Spratt On His 60th Birthday

On his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan hosted a meet-and-greet with the media. The highlight was his girlfriend Gauri, whom he met 25 years ago. During the press meet, the actor introduced Gauri to the media.

He said, "Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half." He added that he introduced her to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his Mumbai home.

Revealing more about Gauri, he shared, "Gauri works in production. I sing to her every day." Aamir also referenced his Lagaan character, Bhuvan, saying, "Bhuvan ko apni Gauri mil gayi." Gracy Singh played the character Gauri, the woman in love with Bhuvan, in Lagaan. Aamir also sang a few lines from the song "Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein" for Gauri during the interaction.

Aamir told the media, "I don't know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi. My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives."

Aamir Khan On Finding Love At 60

"To be very honest, I think I had reached a point where I felt I probably wouldn't be able to find someone who can be my partner. I was not expecting it," he said at an HT event.

"She brings a lot of calm, she brings a lot of steadiness. She's a really amazing person and I'm so fortunate, actually, and lucky I feel that I met her. To be honest I feel I'm very fortunate. While our marriages may not have worked, our lives did, but I think I'm still very happy that I met Reena, Kiran and now Gauri in my life. There have been three people who have really contributed to me as a person in a very big way. I really look up to them in many ways," Aamir concluded.

In the last year, Aamir and Gauri made several joint appearances, including at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China.

ALSO READ | When Aamir Khan Confirmed Relationship With Gauri Spratt On His 60th Birthday: "Bhuvan Ko Apni Gauri Mil Gayi"