Aamir Khan Shares Details Of '<i>Gharelu</i>' Wedding To Gauri Spratt: '5 <i>Tarikh Bahut Hi Khaas Hai</i>'

Aamir Khan interacted with the media at the screening of Rajkumar Hirani's Pritam and Pedro series and shared details of his "homely wedding" to Gauri Spratt on July 5.

Aamir said, "Shaadi hai 5 July ko. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai. Bahut hi choti shaadi hai. Bahut hi khaas din hai 5 tarikh hamare liye. Dono families hai aur kuch khaas dost hai." (The wedding is on July 5. We are hosting it at home; it's a very small, intimate affair. It is a very special day for us. Both families and a few close friends will be there.)

He added, "Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai. Aap sabhi ki dua chahiye bas ki hum khush rahe aur prarthana karenge ki achha safar rahe. Bahut hi gharelu hai." (We are holding it right at home. We just need everyone's blessings for our happiness and pray that we have a wonderful journey ahead. It is a very small, intimate affair — a truly homely one.)

Aamir and Gauri's children will be present at their wedding. Aamir asked the media to bless the couple.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and has lived most of her life there. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountains School and completed a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, at the University of the Arts London in 2004. As per the profile, she currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai. She has a seven-year-old child, according to reports.

Aamir Khan's previous marriages

Aamir Khan married his childhood sweetheart Reena Dutta in a secret, intimate ceremony in 1986. They are parents to a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira. Junaid has entered the film industry, while Ira is an advocate for mental-health awareness.

The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao in 2005. The two met on the sets of the 2001 film Lagaan, where she was an assistant director. They divorced in 2021.

They continue to co-parent their son Azad, whom they welcomed through surrogacy.

Aamir on Gauri

During a recent chat with Navbharat Times, Aamir said he has been in a happy space since Gauri came into his life.

"I am very lucky that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great; I feel at peace with her. Although my relationships with (ex-wives) Kiran (Rao) and Reena (Dutta) were also very deep, things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab main jaake mukammal hua hoon," he shared. (I feel complete today.)

The couple have been in a relationship for more than two years. Aamir introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday last year.