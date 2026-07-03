<i>Alpha</i> X Review: '<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Vibe' Thrills Some Fans, Others Call It 'Unwatchable'

The much-awaited seventh installment in Yash Raj Films' spy verse - Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame - released in theatres today. X has been flooded with reactions already. Many viewers seem disappointed, calling it the "final nail in the coffin" for the spy verse, while others praise Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for brilliant performances.

Internet Reactions

One person wrote, "The film attempts to feel fresh, but it ends up reminding you of ideas Hollywood has already done multiple times. The Spy Universe still hasn't fixed its biggest flaw: less espionage, more family drama and personal conflicts."

Another comment read: "Weakest one from the Spy Universe."

"#Alpha is decent, no Pakistan love here, no such angle. Very plain story, predictable for sure... full review in some time... gotta go and get some lunch. But just wanna say, it's not as bad as War 2 was so it might work in cinemas," wrote another user.

Some viewers truly appreciated Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol's performances.

One fan wrote, "#Alpha is a powerful surprise! Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol deliver outstanding performances. The story is fresh, emotional, and different from typical spy films, with an intense vibe like #Dhurandhar2. A gripping entertainer that keeps you hooked throughout."

Someone else mentioned, "Alia is brilliant; she nailed every action scene and it looked fantastic on the big screen. Loved the Sharvari x Alia sequence. Far, far better than the last two Spy Universe movies."

One user commented, "YRF finally cooking what the audience has been asking for. No forced brotherhood angle, no predictable joint-mission setup. Just a solid trailer that ends on a note you don't see coming."

"BRAINLESS, AND UTTERLY SOULLESS DISASTER! #Alpha is a massive, unwatchable trainwreck. Instead of elevating the YRF Spy Universe, this film completely guts it with lazy writing, zero logic, and superficial style over substance. It is an absolute insult to the audience's intelligence - a cynical, hollow cash-grab from start to finish," wrote another user.

Alpha Advance Bookings

Advance bookings for Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, officially opened on Wednesday, just two days ahead of the film's theatrical release on July 3.

With ticket sales now underway, early trade predictions suggest the action entertainer is set for a steady start at the box office.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told NDTV that Alpha has collected Rs 1.75 crore through advance bookings so far.

He added, "The film should earn more than Rs 5 crore on Day 1. If the word of mouth is good, it could collect around Rs 15 crore over its first weekend."

The film is set to release alongside Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do. Sharing his views on the competition, Ramesh Bala said, "Alpha shouldn't face any issue," adding that the two films belong to very different genres and cater to different audiences.

ALSO READ | How Uday Chopra Could Be Alpha's Biggest Surprise And Change The YRF Spy Universe