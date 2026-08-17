Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Vacation Pics With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha

Alia Bhatt shared a series of previously unseen pictures from what appears to be an earlier holiday with husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha.

The actor posted the pictures on Instagram on Monday with a brief caption that read, "good old days, cuddles and all". The eight-picture carousel features a mix of family moments, holiday snapshots and candid pictures of Alia.

The first photograph shows Alia, Ranbir and Raha together on a boat. The trio is seen from behind as they enjoy the view of the sea. Raha sits between her parents, while Ranbir, wearing a cap, has his arm stretched behind Alia.

Alia also shared a tender moment with her daughter. In the picture, she is seen cuddling Raha with her eyes closed, while Raha's tiny hand can be spotted close to her face.

The carousel also includes a few solo shots of Alia. In one mirror selfie, she wears a white bikini top with a lace cover-up and has her hair tied back. Another picture shows her posing in oversized black sunglasses with her hair open. In the final frame, she appears to be enjoying some food while still wearing the statement shades.

Alia did not reveal where the holiday took place or when the pictures were clicked. However, her reference to the "good old days" suggests that the photographs were taken some time ago and had been sitting in her camera roll.

Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022 after dating for several years. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year.