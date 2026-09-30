"The Ladies Have Done It Again": Alia Bhatt, Samantha, Kiara Advani Celebrate Women's Relay Gold At Asian Games

Indian athletes Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, and Vithya Ramraj delivered a stellar performance and secured gold for India in the women's 4x400m relay at the Asian Games. Now, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kiara Advani, among others, have showered the athletes with love.

Alia Bhatt wrote, "The ladies have done it again." Samantha called Vithya 'legendary'. Kiara shared the post with two emoticons. Take a look at their posts below:

India won its first athletics gold at the 2026 Asian Games on Tuesday, with the women's 4x400m relay team finishing first in the final.

The Indian team of Kiran, Poovamma, Prachi, and Vithya clocked 3:29.69 to take the top spot. Bahrain finished second in 3:30.21 to claim silver, while China secured bronze with a time of 3:31.02.

The victory also gave Vithya her second medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Games. She had earlier claimed bronze in the women's 400m hurdles before helping India win gold in the relay.

Speaking to NDTV, Prachi shared her excitement after the medal-winning performance and said, "It feels great that I'm heading back with two medals this time. Last time I came to the Asian Games, I won a silver. So this time it feels great to have two medals, one in the individual event and one in gold as well. I feel really good right now."

In other news, the in-form Indian women's hockey team placed itself on the verge of ending a 44-year wait for an Asian Games gold, beating South Korea 2-0 to enter the final of the continental showpiece in Nagoya on Wednesday.

Also Read: 'Ranbir Asked Me About Handling Weapons In Animal': Alia's Half-Brother Rahul Bhatt