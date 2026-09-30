'Ranbir Asked Me About Handling Weapons In <i>Animal</i>': Alia's Half-Brother Rahul Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife Kiran's son Rahul Bhatt, a fitness enthusiast and a former Bigg Boss 4 contestant, recently talked about his family dynamics and his equation with half-sisters Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Asked if he has ever met Alia's husband, Ranbir Kapoor, Rahul Bhatt told Siddharth Kannan, "I've met Ranbir 5-6 times. I met him a couple of times at Sikander Kher's party, Ranbir was young at that time. He is a very cool, respectful guy. He asked me about handling weapons in Animal."

Sharing an insight into their relationship dynamics, Rahul said, "We have civil dynamics. I respect and love them as well. I am very happy that Shaheen is now settled. Alia is blessed. I am really happy for them, they are my younger sisters. They call me Sunny Bunny."

Talking about his relationship with his stepmother Soni, Rahul said that although she is "great" and "warm", he feels that the relationship is just a "formality." "They call me, but it is all a formality," he said.

Rahul On Pooja vs Alia

Rahul also shared that they mostly meet on occasions.

"We meet on our father's birthday, Christmas, and Diwali. They know I'm there. I wish I was closer to them. They respect me, Shaheen definitely respects me more, Alia has stardom. She is different, one has to respect it. The most important relationship to me in my family in this day is with my real sister, Pooja," he added.

In his earlier interviews, Rahul Bhatt has often stated that Pooja Bhatt was superior to Alia Bhatt as a performer. Clarifying his intention, he said, "Pooja and Alia are born in two different eras. Alia has a much more prolific body of work and versatility. Pooja had more personality, right from the way she dresses. That's my belief, my personal opinion. If you compare, she is also the most intelligent and talented of all the the siblings."

The fitness trainer continued, "Alia has delivered in the real world, and not once or twice, her choice of films has been consistently great. She has got talent, public relations, she understands how to create. What I mean to say is that Pooja is more a talent powerhouse, if you compare with Alia. She looked better, she had personality, she spoke well, and well informed. But, that was a different era."

Mahesh Bhatt's family

Mahesh Bhatt got married to Lorraine Bright (later names Kiran Bhatt) in 1970. They had two kids - Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt.

However, they got separated and the filmmaker later married actress Soni Razdan in 1986. The couple have two daughters - Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

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