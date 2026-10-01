Sunita Ahuja Calls Kashmera Shah "Powerful Bahu" After Her Support Amid Govinda Row

Sunita Ahuja had a sweet message for Kashmera Shah during their latest public appearance. Sunita called Kashmera a “powerful bahu” as the ongoing buzz around Govinda's alleged relationship with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar continues.

The two women were spotted together at a Mumbai party on Wednesday evening, where they posed for the paparazzi and shared a warm exchange.

The moment came amid Kashmera's recent public support for Sunita, who has been at the centre of speculation surrounding her marriage to Govinda. While posing for the cameras, Kashmera referred to herself and Sunita as a “power couple”.

“Aap power couple bolte hai na, hum hai power couple (You know how people talk about 'power couples'? Well, we are a power couple,” Kashmera said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Sunita responded by calling her “humari powerful bahu (our powerful daughter-in-law)”. Kashmera then kissed Sunita and said, “After you. Aap hi se sab seekha hai (After you. I learned everything from you.)"

The warm interaction comes after years of tension between the two families. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera had been estranged from Govinda and Sunita for more than a decade after Krushna's jokes about his uncle on television led to a family rift. The situation became more tense after Kashmera posted a cryptic tweet about people who “dance for money”, which Sunita believed was directed at Govinda.

The families eventually put the differences behind them earlier this year. In April 2026, Sunita appeared on Laughter Chefs Season 3, where Krushna fell at her feet and Kashmera became emotional while apologising. Sunita also met their twin sons, Rayaan and Krishaang, for the first time.

A few days ago, Kashmera Shah came out in support of Sunita Ahuja after Komal Rani Swarnkar denied allegations that she was behind problems in Govinda and Sunita's marriage. In an Instagram post, Kashmera said she has always kept her personal and professional lives separate and only shared her personal feelings with her husband, Krushna Abhishek.

She also spoke about being a strong woman and said women who protect their families are often labelled “rude”, “obnoxious”, “dominating” and “selfish”. Kashmera said she was proud of Sunita and assured her that she would always stand by her amid the ongoing controversy.

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