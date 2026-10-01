'Can I Get A Hug?': Swara Bhasker Recalls Uncomfortable Encounter With Drunk Director

Swara Bhaskar is currently a part of the reality show Rise & Fall 2. She spoke about an unfortunate incident that took place right after the success of Tanu Weds Manu, when a director made her feel uncomfortable by insisting that they rehearse a romantic scene together.

"I said, 'Who all are there for the rehearsal?' He said, 'You and me, we'll discuss.' I said, 'No. You called the actor, you called the camera person. If it is a rehearsal, everyone should do it. Why should we do it alone?'" Swara recalled.

She added, "I went inside and the director and cinematographer had already finished half a bottle, and both were sitting and drinking."

"I mean, can you imagine, why should a young woman, a girl in her early twenties, rehearse between two drunk men? Or do a reading? I finished everything and I left. I just ran from there somehow," added Swara Bhaskar.

It did not end there, as the filmmaker later came to her room at night, visibly drunk and asked, "Can I get a hug?"

The actress said, "I was like, 'No. You cannot get a hug. Please, hug me? What happened? You just want to hug me?' I said, 'No, no, I can't do it. Sir, please go. I am scared.'"

Swara Bhaskar was having a conversation with co-contestants actor Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and politician Tej Pratap Yadav when she revealed that, after Tanu Weds Manu, she was busy filming a major project when she began receiving messages and poetry from the director. She added that he would repeatedly reiterate that a 'director' should love their actor.

What Is Rise And Fall About?



The show brings together 15 celebrities. Divided into two categories, Workers and Rulers, the participants navigate rivalries, alliances, and unexpected challenges across the Basement and Penthouse.



In the show, Workers survive in the Basement with limited resources while taking on challenges and facing elimination. Their aim is to rise in stature and reach the Penthouse to become Rulers.



The Rulers control resources and make key decisions at the Penthouse. Their goal is to avoid falling back to the Basement, where they risk elimination. Only a Ruler can win the show.



The Lift connects the Basement and Penthouse. The Red Room, where Rulers make big decisions, and the Factory, where the show's biggest challenges take place, form the other important areas.



As of now, there is no release date for Rise and Fall season 2. No list of contestants has been announced either.

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