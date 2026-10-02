'Convince Aishwarya And My Dad': Abhishek Bachchan On <i>Kajra Re 2.0</i>

The year was 2005. Abhishek Bachchan was still not married to Aishwarya Rai. But the would-be-couple and Abhishek's father, Amitabh Bachchan lit up the screen with one song. 21 years have passed since then. But the magic didn't fade away.

In a chat with BBC Asian Network, Abhishek recalled shooting for the famous song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli. He also shared that if he is ready for its 2.0 version.

When asked if he would be interested in doing a 2.0 version of the song, Abhishek said he would "love it." He added, "I'm down for that. I'd love it. You have got to convince Aishwarya and my dad, though."

Recalling the shoot memories, Abhishek said, "I don't know if I have had more fun shooting a song than shooting 'Kajra Re'. It was just one big happy party. We enjoyed it so much. I still remember we were filming and it was my birthday, and they celebrated."

Abhishek said that the film's director, Shaad Ali, played the song for hours and everyone shook their legs to it on the set. Shaad recorded some of that footage and later used some bits of it in the song. "Basically, what Shaad did was just put on the song and for about four hours we just had a dance party. He actually shot a lot of that and inserted those shots of us just having fun, freaking out on set in the song. It's absolutely, I mean, cult status of a song. I love it. I had a blast shooting it. It was just great memories, great fun," he said.

In Bunty Aur Babli, Abhishek played a con artist alongside Rani Mukerji, and Amitabh played the cop who is on his trail.

Composed by Shankar Ehsan Loy, and sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali, the song was choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

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