'<i>Aao Group Mein</i>': Aishwarya Rai's Sweet Gesture Wins Over Mumbai Paps After Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back in Mumbai after her appearance at Paris Fashion Week. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday, September 30, where she shared a brief moment with the paparazzi before making her way to her car.

Despite the late hour, Aishwarya stopped to acknowledge the photographers waiting for her. She even obliged them for a group picture and said, "Chaliye, yeh sab bandh kijiye aur group mein aaye."

The actor was also seen smiling as she posed with fans at the airport. After the brief interaction, she headed towards her car.

For her journey back home, Aishwarya wore a long trench coat with a top and flared jeans.

Aishwarya Rai At Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya attended Paris Fashion Week on September 28 and served a gorgeous look. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor closed the L'Oreal Paris Le Defile show in an all-black couture ensemble. The showcase, titled 'Express Your Worth,' was held at Place Joffre, with the Eiffel Tower and Ecole Militaire providing the backdrop.

Aishwarya opted for a two-piece black velvet gown featuring 3D fringe embroidery. The look was paired with a crystal-embellished velvet cape from Yara Shoemaker's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 couture collection.

The gown featured a plunging neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a cinched waist. It extended into a floor-grazing hem that added drama to the runway look. A velvet cape added another layer to the outfit. It featured pearl and crystal embellishments along the borders.

Talking about the jewellery, Aishwarya accessorised the look with a diamond-encrusted tiara and diamond rings and completed her runway ensemble with pumps.

However, it was Aishwarya's new hair colour that stood out. The actor debuted fiery red tresses for her Paris appearance and wore her hair in a side parting with soft waves.

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