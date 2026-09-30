<i>Rise And Fall 2</i>: Shehzad Poonawalla Calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 'Gold Digger', Actor Threatens To Slap Him

Rise and Fall season 2 has seen its fair share of controversies since the show started. After an argument between former BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and actor Siwet Tomar turned physical, the reality show became the scene of another war of words.

Shehzad Poonawalla clashed with actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on the latest episode of Rise and Fall 2.

A promo shows Shehzad calling Priyanka “a gold digger” after she labels him a “manchild”.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Shehzad Poonawalla's Fight

After Shehzad's fight with Siwet and the actor's elimination, Priyanka decided to move away from Shehzad.

Things between the two participants got heated after she was ruled out of the Ultimate Ruler race.

Later on, Priyanka and Shehzad sat on either side of contestant Raj Grover and exchanged barbs. Priyanka taunted Shehzad and asked Raj if he had ever heard of the term “manchild”.

Shehzad replied, “Gold digger bhi suna hoga. Gold digger suna hai? Gold digger to bahut hi common hai (You must have heard the term ‘gold digger' too. Gold diggers are actually very common).”

Raj got confused and asked, “Gold digger ka to matlab bhi set nahi baith raha hai yaha (The term ‘gold digger' doesn't even fit the context here).”

Priyanka agreed with his statement. The dispute continued between her and Shehzad later, with the Naagin actor telling other contestants about the “gold digger” comment. She then broke down as she explained how the comment had affected her.

Shehzad argued with her, claiming that she had started being dramatic in the morning.

After that, Priyanka warned the ex-BJP spokesperson that she would slap him if he continued with his antics.

Priyanka's Post About Shehzad Poonawalla

A post by the actor's team appeared to take a shot at Shehzad Poonawalla. The video featured Priyanka arguing with Shehzad and warning him that she would never support “below-the-belt” comments.

“They wanted drama. She gave them a reality check,” the caption read.

About Rise And Fall 2

The reality show airs on MX Player. Hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, Rise And Fall 2 was at the centre of a controversy after Siwet Tomar and Shehzad got into a fight following a discussion involving actor Swara Bhasker. In the tussle, Shehzad's kurta was torn.

Siwet was later eliminated from the show.



Also Read | 'We Need Shah Rukh Khan On The Couch': Emotional Fans React As Koffee With Karan Returns For Its Final Season