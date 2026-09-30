"I Don't Regret Anything": Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Addresses Her Split With Ankit Gupta

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's relationship has often remained a topic of interest among their fans, especially after the two parted ways in 2025. While both actors have moved on in their personal lives, Priyanka recently spoke about her past relationship and whether she regrets ending things with Ankit. She also opened up about what she thinks of her former partner now, calling him “marriage material” and “a very good guy.”

During her appearance on the Balaji Telefilms podcast Honestly Why Not, Priyanka addressed her breakup with Ankit. She said, “It's between him and me. A lot of times, it's not necessary for a relationship to be good only when two people are together.”

Later, during a rapid-fire round, Priyanka was asked to choose whom she would kill, marry and hook up with among Abhishek Malhan, Namik Paul and Ankit Gupta. After some hesitation, she picked Abhishek to “kill”, citing their rivalry from Battleground. She chose her Naagin 7 co-star, Namik Paul, for a hookup and said she would marry Ankit. “I would like to marry Ankit Gupta; he is marriage material for sure,” she said.

Asked whether she regretted ending her relationship with Ankit and who could take her place in his life, Priyanka said, "I don't regret anything in my life; whatever decision I made, it's fine." She added that she had no say in who might become a part of Ankit's life in the future, adding, “Ex ko ex rehne do.”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta first met on the sets of Udaariyaan, where they developed a close friendship. Their bond appeared to grow stronger during their time on Bigg Boss 16. While neither publicly confirmed that they were dating, their frequent appearances together led fans to speculate about their relationship. The couple reportedly parted ways in early 2025 after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

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