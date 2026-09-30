'Ranvir Shorey Hit Pooja Bhatt, I Broke His Rib': Rahul Bhatt Regrets Beating Sister's Ex

Ranvir Shorey, who had a tumultuous relationship with actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, has previously alleged that the actress planted "lies" in the media. Pooja Bhatt's younger brother Rahul Bhatt has recently opened up about an incident involving Ranvir Shorey two decades ago, claiming that he assaulted him to protect his sister. Rahul Bhatt also spoke about regretting taking matters into his own hands.

Rahul Bhatt even praised Ranvir Shorey for how he handled the situation.

In an interaction with Siddharth Kannan on his podcast, Rahul Bhatt said, "There was an altercation between Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt. They had an argument, after which Ranvir hit her or something like that. I had to step in and, when I did, my response was a bit exaggerated. I broke his car's glass. I broke one of his ribs. I did a wrong thing by taking the law into my own hands. Subsequently, I paid the price for it. I was arrested. Charged."

He added, "I regret it. I shouldn't have overreacted. Back in those days, I said I would do it again. But in the case of Ranvir Shorey, I shouldn't have. He was very decent. During the compounding of the offence, he came forward and said, 'Let bygones be bygones.'"

"Nobody does something like that. People usually use such situations to extract money, but he didn't. He came and compounded the case, and the FIR was quashed. Until then, I had a criminal case pending. He was very decent in that. I respect him for that. Nobody else would have done it without holding a grudge," concluded Rahul Bhatt.

What Had Ranvir Shorey Said About the Controversy?

Ranvir Shorey was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Back then, he addressed allegations of being "abusive", stating that they were "false" and "planted" by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

While in the Bigg Boss house, Ranvir Shorey had said, “During the same time, I also encountered the biggest scandal of my life with another actress. As I was unable to cope, my brother asked me to come to the US with him for a while. I pursued a six-month acting course in the US and borrowed money from my brother. After returning from the US, I started shooting for The Great Indian Comedy Show in 2005. At that time, two of my long-shelved films were greenlit for release and hit theatres back-to-back within a week, and my work was loved by audiences. After those films, I finally felt my life was steady as an actor and that I had arrived.”

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ranvir Shorey discussed his fallout with the Bhatt family. Ranvir and Pooja, who were close friends before becoming romantically involved, went through a dramatic and public breakup. Pooja had accused Ranvir of physical and verbal abuse, allegations he has vehemently denied.

Ranvir explained, "At the time we had a conflict, I felt that the respect I had for him, he used that manipulatively. When the fight happened, he told my father, 'OK, we will rest the matter here, whatever the fight happened between the kids.' The next day, he proceeded to print utter lies about me and planted false stories in the media against me, painting me as an alcoholic, abusive person. All lies."

When asked if the dispute was solely between him and Pooja, Ranvir said, "Her brother was the one who assaulted me. He (Mahesh Bhatt) could have told these guys not to talk like that. In that sense, I felt he was manipulative towards me. These are all 25-year-old stories. I don't want to get into them now."

Pooja Bhatt had previously claimed that Ranvir would become "violent" when drunk and was physically abusive. On Bigg Boss, Ranvir referred to his relationship with Pooja Bhatt as one of the "biggest scandals" of his life.

About Ranvir Shorey And Pooja Bhatt

Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt dated in the early 2000s and lived together before a very public and ugly breakup around 2002. Ranvir Shorey later married actress Konkona Sen Sharma, with whom he has a son, Haroon, born in 2011. The couple separated in 2015. Pooja Bhatt also married Manish Makhija in 2003, but they later parted ways.

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