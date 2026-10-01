'Was Defending Myself Against Violence': Ranvir Shorey Reacts To Claims Of 'Hitting' Ex Pooja Bhatt 20 Years Ago

A day after Pooja Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt publicly revealed that Ranvir Shorey 'hit' his sister during an argument, the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor shared an X post, defending his 20-year-old stance.

Sharing a news article on X, Ranvir wrote, "I'm glad over 20 years of malicious propaganda and slander has finally given way to some truth! Let me add the missing piece, so it can finally rest now: defending yourself against violence to escape someone toxic is not 'hitting'!"

What Rahul Bhatt Said During A Podcast

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Rahul Bhatt revisited the ugly public fallout and said he regrets 'overreacting' back in the day.

During the podcast, Rahul said, "There was an altercation between Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt. They had an argument, after which Ranvir hit her or something like that. I had to step in and, when I did, my response was a bit exaggerated. I broke his car's glass. I broke one of his ribs. I did the wrong thing by taking the law into my own hands. Subsequently, I paid the price for it. I was arrested. Charged."

Rahul also admitted that Ranvir handled the situation with a lot of maturity and that he is grateful that his case was dismissed due to Shorey's intervention.

"I regret it. I shouldn't have overreacted. Back in those days, I said I would do it again. But in the case of Ranvir Shorey, I shouldn't have. He was very decent. During the compounding of the offence, he came forward and said, 'Let bygones be bygones'. Nobody does something like that. People usually use such situations to extract money, but he didn't. He came and compounded the case, and the FIR was quashed. Until then, I had a criminal case pending. He was very decent in that. I respect him for that. Nobody else would have done it without holding a grudge," Rahul said on the show.

Pooja and Ranvir were in a relationship in the early 2000s after working together on the film Jism.

They reportedly started living in, but their relationship ended on a bitter note in 2002.

Earlier, Ranvir had alleged that Pooja's family had portrayed him as an alcoholic and abusive partner and claimed that her brother, Rahul Bhatt, assaulted him following their argument.

Pooja later married VJ-turned-restaurateur Manish Makhija in 2003, while Ranvir married actor Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010. Both marriages eventually ended in separation.