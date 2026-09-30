After Kareena Kapoor's 'Lovely' Compliment, Mira Kapoor Says 'Coudn't Have Better Company' On <i>What Women Want</i>

Mira Kapoor will be seen gracing Kareena Kapoor's What Women Want couch soon, and the collaboration has made the internet go gaga over it. After the shoot, Mira shared a couple of pics of herself from the sets and wrote a sweet caption.

She wrote, "What women want is to be themselves. Thanks @kareenakapoorkhan for having me and for being the woman you are." Reacting to the post, Kareena commented, "So happy you came, gorgeous."

See the post below:

Kareena also shared a pic with Mira on her Instagram Story. She wrote, "The absolutely warm and lovely Mira on the show today." Mira re-shared the Story and captioned it, "Could not have better company. With the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan." Take a look:

The pic and Mira's post went viral soon after they were shared, with several users expressing their excitement about seeing the two women together. Given the connections between their families and Bollywood history, many admitted that this was a collaboration they did not see coming.

Background

Mira's appearance is bound to spark curiosity because of Kareena's history with her husband, Shahid Kapoor. Before marrying Mira, Shahid dated Kareena for nearly four years. The two actors were among Bollywood's most talked-about couples during their relationship and later continued to be remembered for their on-screen pairing.

Their 2007 film Jab We Met, in particular, remains a fan favourite.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. They have two children together: a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.

Also Read: "Not On My Bingo Card": Internet Reacts To Mira Rajput's Unexpected Appearance On Kareena Kapoor's Show