Rajinikanth Arrives In An Auto-Rickshaw For Dharman Shoot In Mysuru, Watch

A rather unexpected sight greeted fans waiting near the sets of Dharman in Mysuru. Superstar Rajinikanth arrived for the film's shoot in an auto-rickshaw. Videos of his low-key arrival have now started making the rounds on social media.

In the clips, Rajinikanth can be seen waving to fans after getting out of an auto-rickshaw.

The Mysuru schedule comes as Dharman continues its shoot. The film, which has Rajinikanth in the lead, is being directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Ashwath Marimuthu and Rajinikanth are working together for the first time with this project. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International along with R Mahendran of Turmeric Media.

The makers had earlier given fans a first look at Rajinikanth's character. In June, a poster for Dharman was dropped. It showed Rajinikanth as a doctor, wearing his trademark sunglasses and holding a blood-stained scalpel. An operating theatre formed the backdrop.

Dharman Has Seen Several Changes Behind The Scenes

The film has had a few changes in its directorial team since its announcement in 2025. Sundar C was initially announced as the director but later exited the project, citing "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances."

After him, Don director Cibi Chakravarthy came on board and reportedly worked on the film's pre-production and development. He later parted ways with the project, although the makers did not reveal the reason for his exit.

Ashwath Marimuthu is now at the helm of the film. Apart from Rajinikanth, Dharman also stars Simran Bagga, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu.

Rajinikanth Will Be Next Seen in Jailer 2

Before Dharman, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The actor is returning as Muthuvel Pandian in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, which is expected to pick up the story after the events of the first film. Jailer 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on October 15.

The film also features Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Hrithik Roshan are also expected to make cameo appearances in the upcoming action entertainer.