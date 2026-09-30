KATSEYE's Lara Raj Has A Fangirl Moment With Shreya Ghoshal At LA Event

KATSEYE member Lara Raj recently had a starstruck moment when she met playback singer Shreya Ghoshal at a Recording Academy event in Los Angeles. Lara, who has often spoken about her Indian roots and her love for Bollywood music, looked visibly excited to meet the singer and didn't hold back in expressing her admiration. She affectionately referred to Shreya as the “Bollywood Queen”.

Sharing a picture with Shreya on her Instagram Stories, Lara wrote, "I got to speak on a beautiful panel about South Asians in music today with the Bollywood queen Shreya Ghoshal. I am honoured.”

In the photo, Lara was seen bending over with her face covered in her hands, while Shreya affectionately rested her hands on Lara's head.

Shreya re-shared the post and said, “Lara!!!! Love you! So happy to meet you yesterday. You are so beautiful and incredibly talented.”

This wasn't Lara's first meeting with Shreya Ghoshal. Fans quickly pulled out a throwback moment from 2012. Lara had met Shreya as a child at an event she attended with her family.

Soon after their latest interaction, “then and now” pictures of Lara and Shreya began circulating online.

Lara is a member of KATSEYE, the Los Angeles-based global girl group. The multinational group features members from the Philippines, South Korea, Switzerland, and the US. It was formed in 2023 after the finalists of HYBE and Geffen Records' survival competition, The Debut: Dream Academy, were chosen to debut together.

KATSEYE has since gained global attention with songs including Touch, Gnarly, and Gabriela. The group is set to make their India debut at Lollapalooza India 2027 in Mumbai.

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