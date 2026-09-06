"He Takes Care Of The Whole House": Shreya Ghoshal Says She 'Got Lucky' With Husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya

Shreya Ghoshal has often spoken about the importance of having a supportive partner while balancing a demanding career and family life. The singer recently opened up about her egalitarian marriage with husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, and how they divide household responsibilities. Calling herself ‘lucky' to have him, Shreya revealed that Shiladitya takes care of several chores at home and has never expected her to be around all the time.

Speaking on The Male Feminist Podcast, Shreya said, "I got lucky; I got this guy. He takes care of the whole house. He does not even… because he loves to live on his own terms, he will wash his own dishes, and he will do kitchen cleaning. And he will be upset if I do it."

The singer also revealed that their demanding careers often require them to share household responsibilities. She said neither of them expects the other to be constantly present at home, allowing them to balance their professional commitments and personal life.

“We both have worked rigorous hours the whole day, so we both are always doing our chores together. He has never demanded, 'Why are you not here?' I am not there for months sometimes. Since we were dating, he was that secure. He knew that she would be there for me. He does not have ego hassles, and neither am I. So both of us are very similar that way. Our parents discuss everything, and we have become very quiet. And our child is the centre of our universe," Shreya said.

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya first met during their school years. They grew up as close friends, forming a deep bond long before Shreya achieved national fame as a singer.

Around the time Shreya's professional singing career began to skyrocket after her monumental debut in Devdas, her bond with Shiladitya transitioned into a romantic relationship. Shiladitya was building his career in the tech industry at that time. For 10 years, they managed to date completely out of the media spotlight before getting married in 2015.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Devyaan, in 2021.

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