<i>India's Got Latent 2</i>: Samay Raina Stops Ahmedabad Contestant's Plane Crash Joke

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2's latest episode featured Varun Dhawan, Medha Shankr, Sharon Verma, and Nishant Tanwar. Among the contestants was Vijay Poriya from Ahmedabad, who appeared to be setting up a joke about the Ahmedabad plane crash. However, Samay stopped him before he could complete it.

Details

Ahmedabad's Vijay Poriya attempted to entertain the panel by sharing jokes related to Varun Dhawan's Bhediya. During the interaction, Samay tried to help him relax and asked, "You have a huge fear of flights. Why? Are they very expensive?"

Vijay responded, "Yes. No. I'm from Ahmedabad, na? So, it wasn't that."

He then began explaining the reason behind his fear, saying, "But one year ago, I was just chilling on the terrace. I got a call from my friend who said, 'Look to your left.'"

After that, Samay interrupted and said, "Can you give a different answer that we can keep? So, let me ask again. You have a huge fear of flights."

Responding with a quick joke, Vijay said, "They're quite expensive, man," drawing laughter from the panel.

About The Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Air India flight AI171, travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed seconds after take-off on the afternoon of 12 June 2025. All 12 crew members and 229 of the 230 passengers on board died. The aircraft crashed into the hostel of a medical college in Ahmedabad, killing 19 people on the ground. Only one passenger survived the crash.



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