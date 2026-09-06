Who Is Joheirry Mola? Meet The Dominican Republic Model Crowned Miss World 2026

The Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola won the prestigious Miss World 2026 crown at the event held in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on September 5.

Who is Joheirry Mola?

According to the Miss World organisation, Joheirry Mola, a model from Santo Domingo, holds a degree in Business Management and Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE).

Alongside her modelling career, she works as a teacher and leads Voices of Tomorrow, a social initiative focused on supporting children and young people. Through the programme, she helps them build confidence, develop important skills, and prepare for future opportunities and global challenges.

"This project is based on the belief that our children deserve much more than the basics. They deserve opportunities that build inclusion, confidence, and a strong foundation for the future," Mola said, according to the Miss World organisation.

About Miss World 2026

Reigning Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand crowned her successor, Mola. Spain's Elisabeth Reynes was named first runner-up, while Malaysia's Taanusiya Chetty finished as second runner-up.

The Top 6 finalists were Eritrea's Snit Habteab (People's Choice), Spain's Elisabeth Reynes (Europe), Malaysia's Taanusiya Chetty (Beauty With a Purpose), Vietnam's Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc (Asia and Oceania), the Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola (Americas and Caribbean), and South Africa's Romanda Hombir (Africa).

What About India?

India's Nikita Porwal qualified for the Top 40 at Miss World 2026 but failed to advance to the Top 20. Taking to Instagram, the Miss India Organisation said, "Nikita Porwal concludes her 73rd Miss World journey among the Top 40, continuing India's remarkable streak of placing at five consecutive editions of Miss World."

The post added, "Nikita, you carried India with grace, conviction, and heart on one of the world's biggest stages. From every moment you gave us to every cheer you brought home, thank you for representing us so beautifully. India is proud of you, always."

This was the 73rd Miss World Festival and also marked the 75th anniversary of the Miss World Organisation.



Also Read: Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Crowned Miss World 2026