Rakul Preet Singh Returns To 'Building Back' After 18 Months, Says Her Body Is 'Relearning'

After taking a break for nearly a year and a half, Rakul Preet Singh is slowly finding her way back to her strength training workout routine. The actor recently gave fans a glimpse into her fitness journey, sharing how challenging it has been to rebuild her strength after such a long gap. With her body gradually adapting to the demands of training again, Rakul admitted that it is almost like starting over, as her muscles are “re-learning” movements and getting accustomed to strength-based workouts once again.

In the video shared on Instagram, Rakul was seen performing a mix of rehab-safe movements with strength training while wearing a back support belt. She started off her training by doing some warm-up stretching exercises and yoga poses on a mat before starting to lift weights. She was also seen doing lunges for leg strength and increased balance.

She then moved to resistance band squats. She was seen doing lighter squats to reactivate muscles without heavy load. Rakul also performed squats with a barbell wearing a medicinal waist belt for extra support and did leg extension exercises using a leg extension machine to target quads. “After a year and a half I have started building back with this position and hence the protection because the body needs to relearn what it used to do earlier,” she shared.

Sharing the video, she reflected on her efforts and shared, “Who knew teaching your own body old tricks would feel like starting a new job? Some days it listens. Some days it negotiates. Some days it reminds me who's really in charge. Either way…we show up, we put in the work, and we come back again tomorrow.”

Rakul's routine also included some functional and core work. While doing kettlebell swings, she revealed that she used to do 20 kg swings and is working back toward that. She also did some core exercises on a Bosu ball for extra stability and spent some extra minutes on the stir-climber machine. Finishing off her intense workout routine, Rakul did some cool-down stretches at the end.