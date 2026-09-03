Inside Dalip Tahil's Mumbai Home Featuring Family Heirlooms, A Garden And A Pool

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has shared a glimpse of his Mumbai home, revealing a warm and personal space filled with art, memories and meaningful keepsakes. From traditional artworks and a restored Parsi desk to photographs documenting his family history, every corner of the home appears to carry a story close to the actor's heart.

He opened the doors to his luxurious home to Pinkvilla. The entrance to his home immediately sets the tone for the rest of the property, featuring artworks depicting Hindu deities, including Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesha.

In the living room, the space follows a warm colour palette complemented by soft lighting, plants and carefully chosen personal items. One of the striking pieces is a photograph of Chusul airfield in Ladakh, a place that holds special significance for the actor's family. In the video, Dalip revealed his father was the first Air Force pilot to land his aircraft at the airfield.

The living room also features an old restored Parsi desk decorated with photographs of his family members. At the centre of the room sits a blue and grey sofa set paired with a wooden centre table, while a bookshelf occupies one side of the space. A Buddha painting and television further add to the charm of the room, alongside a photograph from Tahil's meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in 2002.

Behind the living room is a cosy dining area that continues the home's mix of traditional and personal elements. The space features a Parsi mirror and a Buddha statue placed in the north-east corner.

A portrait of Tahil's maternal grandmother sits on top of an almirah, which he uses to store his glassware. The dining area is centred around a wooden table dressed with crisp white table mats. Right beside the dining area is a balcony that offers scenic views and provides the actor with a peaceful outdoor corner to unwind. On the other side of the dining area is the kitchen, designed as a clean, all-white modular space and equipped with a double-door refrigerator.

A hallway from the living room leads towards the guest and storage rooms. One wall of the hallway is entirely made of glass, opening up views towards the balcony and bringing plenty of natural light into the space. The balcony itself features a small garden, which the actor enjoys spending time in during the mornings.

The green space includes various plants, including tulsi, white and red roses, bougainvillaea and bamboo plants. At the end of the hallway is Dalip's bedroom.

The property also boasts a lush green indoor park and a pool area, where the actor regularly swims. Speaking about his love for the activity, he said, “I love to swim. It's one of my favourite forms of relaxation, a form of exercise, and everything.” The building also has a gym, giving the actor another space to maintain his fitness routine.

Dalip Tahil's Mumbai home reflects a blend of his family history, personal interests and understated sense of style.

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