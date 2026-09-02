Inside <i>Mirzapur</i> Star Pankaj Tripathi's Holiday Home In Mumbai

Pankaj Tripathi is set to reprise his role as Akhandanand Tripathi, aka Kaleen Bhaiya, in the Mirzapur movie, which is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4. As the ruthless mafia kingpin of Mirzapur, the character remains one of his most iconic roles, and he was widely praised for his performance when the first season premiered in November 2018.

While we await his return as Kaleen Bhaiya on the big screen, here's a look inside his holiday home in Mumbai.

Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Holiday Home In Mumbai

The mansion has an all-white facade with a curved frontage and a lush green garden at the entrance. The actor has adorned his home with pieces he has collected during his travels across India and the world. Speaking to Hauterrfly, he revealed that he brought home a wooden-carved rhinoceros from his visit to Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

His dining table is a masterpiece showcasing intricate craftsmanship from Mysore. The actor shared that artisans carve the wooden pieces and carefully fill in the designs by hand.

The actor's kitchen is as large as a room and overlooks the garden. He shared that he loves cooking there because he can serve freshly fried pakoras to people sitting outside and enjoying the view.

The property is a duplex, and the staircase from the living room leads to the upper floor. The entire space features wooden window frames, furniture and decor pieces. It is an open and well-ventilated home, which was exactly what Pankaj Tripathi was looking for when he found the property.

He added that his holiday home is visible from his main Mumbai residence. The actor has kept the decor minimal and placed a cot on the patio, just as people do in villages, so they can enjoy the fresh air.

The actor also has a shed in the garden and shared that whenever he feels like it, he cooks on a clay chulha, especially Bihar's beloved dish, litti chokha.

Pankaj Tripathi's sprawling garden includes mango and jackfruit trees. He has named the home 'Roop Katha', which means "fairytale" in Bengali. He was drawn to the property because it allowed him to recreate village life, and he enjoys listening to birds chirping around him, a sound that is increasingly rare in Mumbai.

The actor is already generating buzz as fans eagerly await his return as Kaleen Bhaiya in the Mirzapur movie. The cast also includes Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Ravi Kishan, Divyendu Sharma and Jitendra Kumar, among others.

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