Pankaj Tripathi's Royal Makeover Leaves Fans Guessing: Is It AI Or A Bold New Look?

Pankaj Tripathi is celebrated for his intense performances and effortless screen presence. He is known as one of the most natural actors in the industry. However, when it comes to fashion, the star rarely makes headlines. That changed with his latest Instagram post, which has left the internet buzzing. Fans are still debating if the photos are real or AI-generated, but one thing is certain – Pankaj Tripathi's look has grabbed everyone's attention.

What Pankaj Tripathi Wore?

In the pictures, the star carried a look that was a mix of vintage royal charm and high-fashion drama. Pankaj Tripathi's outfit featured layers of details that made it stand out.

He captioned the post, "A new beginning. This is the beginning of something interesting. How's the vibe?"

The actor wore a long velvet coat in a deep emerald green. The coat had a sharp structure with vertical stripes that gave it length and elegance. Golden embroidery ran across the lapels, cuffs, and sleeves. The embroidery had floral motifs, which balanced well against the strong velvet fabric. The coat almost acted like a statement piece on its own.

Inside, Pankaj Tripathi had on a sheer black shirt with floral embroidery. The choice of a see-through fabric with patterns added contrast to the otherwise royal tone of the outfit. It added a sense of boldness and made the entire look feel fashion-forward. The slightly unbuttoned collar gave it a laid-back vibe.

Pankaj Tripathi opted for bright red dhoti-style pants made of rich brocade fabric. The pants had a gold floral weave running all over, which gave them a festive, royal energy.

The actor opted for golden embellished loafers witj heavy detailing and a studded design. They tied the outfit together with the gold accents already present in the coat and pants.

To top it off, Pankaj Tripathi wore a checkered flat cap. The cap was an unexpected twist – casual, earthy, and British-inspired – but it broke the otherwise traditional mood and gave his outfit a playful edge.

The overall look was a blend of Indian royalty, modern couture, and a touch of vintage street style. It was not something we usually see from Pankaj Tripathi, but that is exactly why it worked.

How The Internet Reacted?

The post quickly caught everyone's attention, with many celebrities and fans commenting on it.

Actor Ranveer Singh, known for his eccentric style, commented, "Arre! Yeh kya, Guruji?! Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye?" Actor Tisca Chopra shared, "Peaky Blinders India sneak peek."

Many fans wondered if this was an AI-generated image or real. One user commented, "Yeh photo AI kyu lag raha hai?" Some called it "Adbhut," while others said, "This man is getting younger."

Real or AI-generated, Pankaj Tripathi has impressed fans and celebs with his latest post.