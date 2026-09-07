Concealer, Blush And Nude Lips: Breaking Down Janhvi Kapoor's Easy Makeup Routine

Makeup does not always have to mean spending hours in front of the mirror. Sometimes, a few simple products and the right technique are enough to put together a fresh everyday look. From lightweight base makeup to a hint of blush and a soft lip colour, simple beauty routines have become popular for those who want their makeup to look neat without feeling too heavy.

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be on the same page. The actor recently shared a glimpse of her makeup routine on Instagram, showing how she puts together a simple look using just a few basic products. Unlike elaborate makeup tutorials that involve several layers and tools, Janhvi's routine is fairly easy to follow.

Here is a breakdown of Janhvi Kapoor's simple makeup routine.

Concealer

Janhvi begins her routine with concealer. Instead of immediately reaching for a beauty sponge or brush, she takes some concealer and applies it across her face using her fingers. This helps spread the product and gives her a more even base. She then picks up the concealer wand and applies a little more product under her eyes.

Pink Blush

Once the base is done, Janhvi moves on to blush. She uses a liquid blush in a soft pink shade and applies it to her face. Instead of using a brush, she blends the blush with her fingers. This keeps the application quick and gives the cheeks a soft flush of colour.

Nude Pink Lips

Janhvi finishes the look with a nude pink lip colour. The shade works well with the soft pink blush and keeps the overall makeup look simple.

For anyone who prefers quick makeup before heading out, Janhvi's routine offers an easy approach. The steps are simple, the products are minimal and the final look stays soft and natural.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor On Her "No.1 Beauty Icon" And Makeup Tips Her Mother Passed Down To Her