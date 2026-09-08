Viral Video: 75-Year-Old Woman Starts Her Day At 4 am, Works Out Daily, Leaves The Internet Inspired

We often associate ageing with slowing down, but 75-year-old Amrit Kaur is proving that staying active can remain a priority well into later life. Through her daily fitness routine, Kaur has become an inspiration to many on social media and has built a loyal following.

A recent video shared by her son, Aminder Singh, offers a glimpse into her remarkable commitment to movement and exercise. Rather than focusing solely on high-intensity workouts, Kaur's routine presents a balanced approach that includes mobility drills, walking exercises, lower-body strengthening movements, and flexibility work.

From forward and backward walking variations to controlled leg movements, her workout focuses on maintaining agility and strength, qualities that become increasingly important with age.

What makes her story particularly noteworthy is the consistency behind it. According to her son, Kaur follows her fitness schedule independently and begins her mornings as early as 4 am.

The caption accompanying the post read, "This is the human potential at 75 yrs also. Took candid videos of Mom today. She does all this by herself daily in the evening. Morning workouts she does at 4 am. Do share this video with your parents."

The video went viral on social media, with many users flooding the comments section with compliments.

One user wrote, "Aisay parents jo khud ki care kartay h unkay bachcho k liye best gift hota h bcz parents healthy to bachchay happy ... Meri ma bhi yoga karti h daily", while another commented, "Touchwood. It's really good. She herself understands her body's needs and does it as a responsibility. You don't need to tell her or force her. That's one of the best things. All parents should understand this."

Her social media presence further reveals a lifestyle centred around regular movement.

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