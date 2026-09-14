"Time For The Return Of Daddy Cool": At 53, Arjun Rampal Flaunts Chiselled Abs In New Gym Post

No skipping the gym for Arjun Rampal, even on a Sunday. The Dhurandhar actor took to social media to share a reel that featured a few pictures from the gym. He flaunted his chiselled abs in the photos and also added a witty caption.

"One day at a time... time for the return of daddy cool," the caption read.

The video went viral soon after it was shared on social media, with fans flooding the comments section with compliments. Take a look:

One user wrote, "A few minutes ago I was sitting on my sofa and thinking about skipping the gym, but after your post, I got the motivation and now I'm in the gym," while another commented, "Daddy cool is always there haha keep going."

"Just like the young Arjun but younger now," "Itna AAG lagaane ka nahi... MAAALUM," and "Daddy has a whole different meaning," read some of the other comments.

On the personal front, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have officially registered their marriage at the Bardez Sub-Registrar's Office in Mapusa, North Goa. Sub-Registrar Suraj Vernekar confirmed the news to PTI on August 21.

The wedding ceremony was reportedly an intimate affair, with the couple exchanging vows in the presence of their loved ones. As they transition from partners to spouses, here is a look back at the time Arjun Rampal revealed why he and Gabriella Demetriades decided to move to Goa to raise their two sons, Arik and Ariv.

Also Read: When Arjun Rampal Revealed Why He And Gabriella Demetriades Are Raising Their Sons In Goa