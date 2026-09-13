Nargis Fakhri, 46, Shares Intense Gym Routine As She Builds Her 'Best Self', Watch

Actor Nargis Fakhri has been focusing on her fitness and recently gave fans a glimpse of her workout routine. Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old actor shared a video from the gym, which went viral.

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The Rockstar actor shared a video on Instagram showing her training at the gym. She captioned the post, "POV: You're building your best self." She was seen cycling, strength training, doing Pilates, and performing other exercises, including hanging leg exercises, seated cable rows, battle ropes.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Gurllllll yasssssss!!!!!" One user wrote, "Keep going, don't stop," while another commented, "It's hard to believe she's only a couple of years away from reaching 50."

Nargis is a fitness enthusiast. Recently, she shared a recipe for her green juice. In a video, Nargis prepared the drink using celery, spinach, lemon, and ginger. She called celery "super healthy" and said spinach helps make you "strong". She also added lemon to the juice, which is a source of vitamin C and is often associated with skin health, and ginger, which is commonly used to support digestion.

Sharing the recipe on social media, Nargis wrote, "You're making your body a priority, one glass at a time."

"Here's the veggie juice I made today - loaded with fresh, nourishing ingredients to help me feel energised and refreshed. It's an easy way to get more greens into my day, and I genuinely enjoy it," she added.

Talking about her skincare routine in a conversation with Soha Ali Khan last year, Nargis said there is no "quick fix" for healthy skin. According to her, it comes from a combination of different lifestyle choices, including getting enough sleep, staying hydrated and eating nutritious food.

"Everybody wants a quick fix, but there's no quick fix. It's always a combination of things," she said.

Also Read: Nargis Fakhri Makes Tollywood Debut With Nenu Ready, Director Explains Why He Chose Her