'I Started The Trend': Bipasha Basu On Making 'Muscular Women' Acceptable In Bollywood

Fitness and beauty standards in Bollywood have evolved significantly over the years. Bipasha Basu was among the actresses who brought a visibly muscular and athletic physique into the spotlight. The actor challenged the industry's conventional ideas of femininity and glamour.

Looking back at her fitness journey, Bipasha said she believes she “started the trend” of muscular women in Bollywood and stressed that fitness is about much more than simply looking good.

In an interview with Elle India, Bipasha recalled how female actors were largely expected to have petite frames, fair complexions, and delicate features in the early 2000s. She said her appearance stood apart from the prevailing beauty standards at the time, as she was tall, had an athletic physique, and sported a tanned complexion.

"I don't think women with more muscle tone were very acceptable as actresses. But I think I started the trend, and I started preaching ‘love yourself' to everyone because I realised it's not just about looking good. It's more intrinsic. You need to be healthy," the actor said.

Bipasha said she encouraged more women to exercise and pay greater attention to their health. She believes this eventually helped people recognise the importance and benefits of regular workouts. "Everybody does understand the pluses of exercising. I don't know if people are doing it for the right reasons, though. I don't think it's health they're mostly looking for. They are looking for the physical externals," she added.

Bipasha Basu's comments about her muscular physique come after fashion designer Masaba Gupta praised the actor's athletic build. A few days ago, Masaba came out in support of Bipasha after the actor featured on the cover of a magazine.

Sharing the cover on her Instagram Stories, Masaba wrote, "@bipashabasu I love your athletic build. I love the muscle, and I want more thanks to the standard of fitness you set. Too bad if someone doesn't see it as feminine. This is so great."

While Masaba did not mention Mrunal Thakur by name in her post, several social media users felt that her comments about Bipasha's muscles and femininity were linked to the criticism Mrunal faced after an old video featuring the actor resurfaced online.

In the video, Mrunal was seen speaking to her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja about the kind of physique one might prefer in a partner. During the conversation, she referred to Bipasha while sharing her views on the subject. “Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok," she said.

The old clip resurfaced on social media and quickly went viral, with Mrunal facing considerable backlash over her remarks. Following the criticism, the actor addressed the controversy on social media and apologised for her comments.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu Fitness Routine: How Weight Training Helps Her Manage Osteoarthritis