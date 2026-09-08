Ahead Of His 59th Birthday, Step Inside Akshay Kumar's Rs 80 Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Home

Akshay Kumar is all set to celebrate his 59th birthday on September 9. The Bollywood star has impressed audiences time and again, whether with his impeccable comic timing, high-octane action sequences, or memorable villainous roles.

Some of his most popular films include Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Welcome, Airlift, Rustom, and Kesari.

The actor lives in a lavish sea-facing home in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood. According to Magicbricks, the property is estimated to be worth around Rs 80 crore.

Inside Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai Home

The duplex has a spacious living area, a fully equipped modern kitchen, a stylish dining space, a private home theatre, and Akshay's walk-in wardrobe.

One of the standout features of the property is its extensive garden, which shows the couple's love for nature. The green space also complements Akshay Kumar's fitness-focused lifestyle, offering ample room for outdoor activities.

According to GQ, the land once belonged to freedom fighter and industrialist Sumati Morarjee. A stone platform believed to have been used by Mahatma Gandhi during his visits has been carefully preserved on the premises.

The upper floor accommodates the family's private living quarters, including the bedrooms, a kitchen, Twinkle Khanna's home office, and a balcony overlooking the Arabian Sea. The balcony offers sweeping sea views and serves as a peaceful retreat from the bustle of the city.

Among the home's most distinctive elements is the couple's minimalist master bedroom, which features floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The design allows natural light to flood the space while framing uninterrupted views of the sea, creating an atmosphere that is both modern and serene.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna live in a luxurious sea-facing duplex in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood. What makes the residence stand out is its blend of luxury and comfort.

Twinkle Khanna, who has a keen interest in interior design, has played a key role in shaping the look and feel of the space.

The residence also includes a private swimming pool surrounded by seating areas. Positioned close to the garden, the pool forms part of a larger outdoor zone designed for leisure and recreation.

Overall, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's Juhu home combines modern architecture, natural elements, and functional design, creating a residence that balances luxury with everyday comfort.

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