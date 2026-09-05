Inside Nimisha Sajayan's 4 BHK Kochi Home Filled With Art, Antiques, And Warmth

Nimisha Sajayan is currently basking in the glowing reviews of her latest film, Babita Singh Reporting. The suspense thriller is about an underestimated cop who visits her in-laws for the first time, and on that very night, her childhood friend is murdered. The Amazon Prime Video drama stars Barun Sobti, Rajesh Kumar, and Anshuman Pushkar, among others.

The actor recently revealed that she gained weight for the drama, going from 58 kg to 72 kg. To lose the same 14 kg she gained, the initial days of Nimisha's weight-loss journey were marked by mood swings, poor sleep, frustration, and exhaustion.

While Nimisha Sajayan continues to bask in the glory of her performance and pursue her weight-loss journey, here is a look inside her home, which she named 'Janani'.

Inside Nimisha Sajayan's Kochi Home

Nimisha Sajayan's dream home in Kochi was designed by Concept Design Studio. A few months ago, founder and principal designer Shinto Varghese visited the residence and shared a tour of it with her fans. The Pinterest-worthy space deserves all the hype and more.

Taking to Instagram, the brand shared pictures of the open and ventilated property. The caption read, "Nimisha Sajayan's "Janani" A home where design meets emotion. Thoughtfully crafted with refined detailing and a timeless architectural presence, every space reflects clarity, balance, and purpose. Light, texture, and proportion come together to create a residence that feels both personal and powerful."

While the world is losing its colours, Nimisha's 2,334-square-foot, 4 BHK home is nothing short of a masterclass in vibrant art. Most of the walls in the house are painted white and decorated with antiques, artwork, and frames that add warmth to the space and elevate its sense of luxury.

Not to mention the indoor plants, which add vibrant shades of green, blending effortlessly with the dark wood furniture. One particular colour that steals the spotlight is blue. Behind the wooden dining table is a blue cabinet. Seen in isolation, it may not appear remarkable, but within the home, it stands out while remaining true to the overall aesthetic.

Nimisha Sajayan considers herself an untrained painter. We beg to differ, thanks to an upstairs room that showcases her vibrant artworks. The wooden flooring in blue tones matches the grey accent walls and a blue cabinet. A green dreamcatcher on one of the grey walls, beside the artwork, fits like a missing piece of the puzzle.

The living room is as cosy as it gets. Sheer curtains line the large windows, allowing natural light to trickle in. The wooden sofa with orange accessories and a few brown cushions takes the spotlight amid a dark wood TV cabinet and temple artwork on the wall.

Located in Kalamassery, Kochi, the best part about the actor's home is the entertainment room. It is soundproof, has comfortable chairs, and concealed lighting that adds a luxurious touch. It is ideal for a movie marathon or binge-watching a series.

Nimisha's dream home is a blend of South Indian craftsmanship, art, and modern design. Located in Kalamassery, Kochi, it strikes a perfect balance between minimalism and maximalism.

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