Why Kenya President Wants Tata Chemicals Out: Inside The Magadi Dispute

Kenya's President William Ruto has ordered Tata Chemicals to stop its operations in the country. Expressing his disappointment, he said, the company's operations "failed to benefit" the African nation.

Following the Kenyan President's remark, Tata Chemicals issued a statement saying the company "submitted all the information and documents sought by the Kenyan government". The Indian company has also maintained that it is "compliant with applicable regulations and is waiting for the government to review its response".

Notably, the dispute has been building since July. It has now escalated from a suspension of mining operations to a presidential order asking the company to leave. The standoff centres on Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (TCML), which operates the Magadi soda ash business in Kenya's Kajiado County.

What Did Tata Chemicals Say?

In its latest statement, Tata Chemicals said it acquired the Magadi plant in 2005 and that the business has since played an important role in Kenya's economy.

The company said its Kenyan subsidiary submitted "all the information, reports and documentation" requested by Kenya's Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs on August 11.

Tata said it had provided a comprehensive response to the issues raised by the ministry, including information on its compliance with regulatory requirements. It is now waiting for the ministry to review those submissions and provide further directions.

The company has struck a conciliatory tone. It said it respects the authority of the Kenyan government and remains committed to "constructive engagement" through legal and regulatory channels to resolve the outstanding issues.

Tata also said its priority remains the well-being of its employees, the Magadi community and its stakeholders in Kenya, along with the country's continued economic development.

Why Is Kenya Angry With Tata Chemicals?

Ruto's criticism goes beyond the immediate mining dispute. During a visit to Kajiado in southern Kenya on Thursday, the president accused Tata Chemicals of failing to create enough local economic value despite having operated in the area for decades.

Ruto said the company had a contract for 100 years but had not built a factory in Kajiado. "Are we slaves to other people?" he asked.

The Kenyan president said his government would bring in two new companies to replace Tata Chemicals. One, he said, should establish a large glass manufacturing business in Kajiado. The other should make chemicals locally.

Basically, Kenya wants more than extraction and exports. It wants manufacturing, jobs and investment to happen closer to where the natural resources are found.

According to a Reuters report, Ruto's government plans to bring in two new companies to take over Tata Chemicals' operations.

What Exactly Happened In July?

The current crisis began on July 28. Kenya's Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho ordered Tata Chemicals Magadi to suspend all mining operations.

The government cited several unresolved compliance issues.

These included questions around royalty reconciliation and payments, export reporting, mineral beneficiation and value addition, community development agreements, employment and skills transfer for Kenyan citizens, procurement from local suppliers and environmental compliance.

The ministry said it had been engaging with Tata Chemicals for years over its statutory obligations. It said the company would have to submit documents showing full compliance and address outstanding liabilities before operations could resume.

Tata Chemicals, however, said it was fully compliant with the relevant regulations.

The company carried out a shutdown of its mining operations and said it would work with the authorities to find an amicable and speedy solution. The suspension also affected soda ash exports from the facility.

Support Thousands In Magadi: Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals has pushed back against the suggestion that its presence has not benefited Kenya. In an August 17 statement, the company said around 500 employees and their families, along with contractors, suppliers, transporters and local businesses, depend directly or indirectly on the economic activity generated by the company.

It also said about 30,000 people in the Magadi community directly benefit from its support in areas including water, healthcare, education, infrastructure and community development.

It is worth mentioning here that the Magadi operation is not a small local plant. Tata Chemicals Magadi is one of Africa's leading manufacturers of natural soda ash.

Soda ash, or sodium carbonate, is an important industrial chemical. It is used in making glass, detergents and other chemicals. It also has applications in water treatment. The company produces soda ash from trona, a naturally occurring mineral found at Lake Magadi.

Tata Chemicals says its Kenyan business exports more than 3,50,000 tonnes of soda ash every year to markets across Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East and Africa.

There is another important piece of history here. Tata Chemicals acquired the Magadi business in 2005. But the soda ash operation itself is much older.

The business began at Lake Magadi in 1911, when it operated as the Magadi Soda Company. Tata Chemicals later acquired ownership in 2005.

In Legal Soup

In one separate matter, Tata Chemicals disclosed in 2025 that Kenya's Court of Appeal had ruled in its favour in a dispute over land rates raised by the Kajiado County government.

The court held that the demand was arbitrary and illegal and that TCML was not obliged to pay the claimed land revenue arrears in the absence of an open and accountable framework for determining the rates.

The current dispute, however, is broader.

The Kenyan government's July suspension specifically listed mining compliance, royalties, exports, community agreements, local employment, procurement, value addition and environmental requirements.

The July suspension also reached Kenya's courts. Tata Chemicals challenged the government's decision, seeking relief against the suspension.

But Kenya's High Court declined to lift the suspension. The court said the July 28 decision had already taken effect when Tata moved to court. The government had also argued that the company had received earlier notices regarding its obligations.

The government further said Tata did not have a current mining licence because its application was still being processed.

A Kenya Gazette notice had recorded Tata Chemicals Magadi's application for a mining licence covering about 63.5 square kilometres in Kajiado County for soda ash.

What Happens Next?

Ruto is no longer talking simply about compliance before Tata can restart. He has said Tata should be replaced.

However, Tata has said that the shutdown could have consequences well beyond Tata Chemicals. The company says hundreds of employees and a much larger network of contractors, suppliers and local businesses depend on its operations.

The Magadi community also relies on Tata-supported services, according to the company. At the same time, some Magadi residents welcomed the July suspension and raised concerns about employment, community participation and local benefits.

For now, Tata Chemicals says it is waiting for the Kenyan government's review of its submissions. Its latest statement does not indicate that it has accepted the presidential order as the final word. Instead, the company has stressed its compliance submissions and its willingness to engage through legal and regulatory channels.