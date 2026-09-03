Kenya Orders Tata Chemicals To Stop Operations In Country

Kenya's President William Ruto said on Thursday he had ordered India's Tata Chemicals to stop its operations in Kenya, saying its presence had failed to benefit the country.

Ruto said the government would bring in two new companies to take over operations for Tata Chemicals.

In late July, Tata had said Kenya's government had ordered its unit Tata Chemical Limited to suspend its operations at the Magadi Soda factory and suspended any exports of soda ash.

"That TATA company ... had that contract for 100 years. They have not built anything in Kajiado, they have not built any factory in Kajiado," Ruto said during a visit to the region in southern Kenya.

"We have said we will bring a new company and... they should put a big glass company here in Kajiado. And another company to make chemicals here in Kajiado. Are we slaves to other people?"

The company could not immediately be reached for comment on Ruto's decision and his criticism.

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