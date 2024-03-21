Income Tax Department Imposes Rs 103.63 Crore Fine On Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals is a Tata group company.

Income Tax Department has imposed a penalty of Rs 103.63 crore on Tata Chemicals for a violation related to disallowance of interest.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Tata Chemicals said it has received an order from the National Faceless Assessment Centre, Income Tax Department, levying a penalty of Rs 103.63 crore under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act for disallowance of interest under section 36(1)(iii) of the Act.

Based on the merits of the matter, prevailing law and the advice of the council, Tata Chemicals said it is planning to appeal against this order before the National Faceless Appeal Centre (appellate authorities).

The company said it reasonably expects favourable orders from the appellant authorities.

Shares of Tata Chemicals settled 0.31 per cent higher at Rs 1,035.10 per cent on the BSE.

