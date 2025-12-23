Got ITR Mismatch Message From Income Tax Department? Here's What It Means

Many taxpayers claimed to have received a message from the Income Tax Department about a mismatch in ITR, and if you are one of those, don't panic. This is a common issue that can be resolved by taking prompt action.

This was also highlighted on X (formerly Twitter) by Himank Singla, who is a Chartered Accountant. Sharing screenshots of the email, he wrote, "...if an employee hasn't reported any deduction claims to employer but has claimed those in ITR, does that mean he is a tax evader?"

"Assessees claiming genuine deductions are receiving this email, treating them as tax evaders and creating panic!" Singla further wrote, sparking a debate.

Why Did You Receive the Message?

The Income Tax Department sends these messages as part of its risk management process to ensure accuracy in tax filings. The mismatch could be due to differences between your ITR and:

-Form 16 details provided by your employer.

-Annual Information Statement (AIS) data from banks, mutual funds, and other financial institutions.

-Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) information.

-High-value transactions or investments not reported in your ITR.

What Did The Income Tax Department Say?

In a post on X, the department said, "Some references have come to the notice of the Income Tax Department regarding recent communication sent to taxpayers pertaining to transaction(s) made by them."

"Taxpayers may please note that such communication is to facilitate the taxpayers & make them aware of the information available with the ITD regarding the transactions reported by the Reporting Entities during the year."

"The communication is just an advisory sent in only those cases where there is an apparent significant gap between disclosures in the ITR & information as received from the Reporting Entities."

As per the department, the aim of the communication is to provide an opportunity to taxpayers for voluntary correction by reviewing their AIS and facilitate them to provide their feedback online on the Compliance Portal of the Income Tax Department. If it is necessary, they can also revise their returns already filed or file the belated Return if not filed.

The department also said that the last date for revising or filing a belated return for AY 2025-26 is 31st December 2025. "Taxpayers are requested to respond promptly via Compliance Portal if discrepancies exist or ignore if your filing is correct," it stated.