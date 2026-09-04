ISRO Successfully Launches GSLV F17 Rocket Carrying Imaging Satellite EOS 5

A GSLV rocket, carrying ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-05, succssfully lauched from the spaceport in a pre-dawn mission on Friday from Andhra Pradesh Sriharikota.

The 51.7 metre tall GSLV-F17 blasted off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, about 135 km from Chennai, at a prefixed time of 2.55 am, lighting up the dark skies amid rains.

This is a developing story.