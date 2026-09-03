ISRO To Launch EOS 5, Its Hawk Eye In Sky - 10 Key Takeaways

After nearly eight months away from the launch pad and following two back-to-back failures of its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for a crucial comeback mission.

At 2:55 am on September 4, ISRO will attempt to launch one of its most ambitious earth observation satellites into space aboard the Geo-synchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV F17) rocket.

Here are 10 key takeaways from the upcoming launch: