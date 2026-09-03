ISRO To Launch EOS 5, Its Hawk Eye In Sky - 10 Key Takeaways

ISRO is preparing for a crucial comeback mission.
Dehradun:
After nearly eight months away from the launch pad and following two back-to-back failures of its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for a crucial comeback mission.
At 2:55 am on September 4, ISRO will attempt to launch one of its most ambitious earth observation satellites into space aboard the Geo-synchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV F17) rocket.
Here are 10 key takeaways from the upcoming launch:
- The mission carries EOS 5, a satellite designed to provide India with a continuous bird's eye view of the nation from a height of nearly 36,000 kilometers above earth.
- If successful, the satellite will give India the capability to keep a constant watch over its territory, coastline, weather systems and disaster-prone regions. It will also help keep India's borders protected with its high-resolution camera.
- The mission is designed to place the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
- EOS-05 is India's first imaging satellite operating from Geosynchronous Orbit, expanding the country's earth-monitoring capabilities from a high vantage point. It has an estimated launch mass of about 2,367 kilograms, making it a substantial earth observation payload.
- The GSLV-F17 launch vehicle stands 51.7 metres tall and has a liftoff mass of 420.5 tonnes, placing it among India's largest operational launch vehicles.
- The rocket uses a three-stage architecture with a composite 4-metre diameter payload fairing to accommodate large spacecraft.
- The first stage combines a massive S-139 solid rocket motor with four liquid strap-on boosters. Together, these elements provide the enormous thrust needed for liftoff. The S139 stage alone carries 138 tonnes of solid propellant, while the four liquid strap-ons collectively carry about 170 tonnes of UH25 and nitrogen tetroxide propellants.
- The second stage, uses liquid propulsion technology, carrying 42 tonnes of UH25 and dinitrogen tetroxide propellants. This stage takes over after the first stage separates and continues accelerating the vehicle toward its intended transfer orbit.
- The third and final stage is the indigenous cryogenic upper stage CUS-5, powered by liquid hydrogen (LH2) and liquid oxygen (LOX). Carrying 15 tonnes of cryogenic propellant, this advanced stage performs the crucial orbital insertion maneuver required for placing EOS-05 into its intended orbit.
- The satellite is encapsulated within the vehicle's payload fairing during launch and is deployed after the cryogenic upper stage completes its mission.
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