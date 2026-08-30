ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply For Scientist/Engineer SC Posts, Check Eligibility, Fee Details

ISRO Recruitment 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for Scientist/Engineer 'SC' posts in Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science. The recruitment is being conducted through the ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB). A total of 175 vacancies have been notified across ISRO Centres and the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL). Eligible candidates can apply online from August 27 to September 16, 2026, by 11:55 PM. Selected candidates will be appointed in Level 10 of the Pay Matrix with a minimum basic pay of Rs 56,100 per month.

Click here: ISRO Recruitment 2026 Application Link

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Scientist/Engineer 'SC' posts must meet the educational and age requirements prescribed in the advertisement.

Educational qualification: BE/BTech or equivalent degree in the relevant discipline.

BE/BTech or equivalent degree in the relevant discipline. Electronics: BE/BTech or equivalent in Electronics and Communication Engineering with at least 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

BE/BTech or equivalent in Electronics and Communication Engineering with at least 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Mechanical: BE/BTech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with at least 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

BE/BTech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with at least 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Computer Science: BE/BTech or equivalent in Computer Science Engineering with at least 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

BE/BTech or equivalent in Computer Science Engineering with at least 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10. The graduation degree must have been completed within the stipulated duration prescribed by the university.

Age limit: Candidates should be 28 years old as on September 16, 2026.

Serving Central Government civilian employees, ex-servicemen and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are eligible for age relaxation as per Government of India rules.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

The recruitment covers 99 Electronics, 52 Mechanical and 21 Computer Science vacancies at ISRO Centres, along with one vacancy each for Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science at PRL. The notified vacancies are provisional and may be increased or decreased by ISRO.

Official Notice: ISRO Recruitment 2026

ISRO Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 250, which is non-refundable. However, all candidates initially have to pay Rs 750 as the processing fee.

The fee can be paid online through the Bharatkosh e-Payment gateway.

Accepted payment modes include Internet Banking, UPI and domestic Debit Cards.

Cash, cheque, demand draft, money order or IPO payments will not be accepted.

Applicable service charges will have to be borne by candidates.

The last date for application and fee payment is September 16, 2026.

Women, SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee and are eligible for full refund of the processing fee if they appear in the Written Test/CBT.