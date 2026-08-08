ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026: Application Open For 92 Vacancies, Direct Link Here

ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation has announced 92 Scientist/Engineer 'SC' vacancies in various engineering disciplines. Candidates with a valid GATE score are eligible to apply through the official website. The last date to apply online is August 17, 2026. Candidates belonging to unreserved categories need to pay the application fee of Rs 250. The final merit list will be based on the interview and GATE score. Candidates are advised to complete the registration before the deadline.

Who Can Apply For ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026?

Candidates must fulfil the following eligibility conditions to apply for ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment:

Candidates must hold a BE/BTech or equivalent degree in the relevant discipline with a minimum of 65% aggregate marks or a CGPA of 6.84 out of 10.

The GATE 2025 or GATE 2026 score is required in the corresponding paper.

Candidates must be 28 years or below as of 17 August 2026.

How to Apply For ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official website at isro.gov.in.

Click on Careers.

Open the Scientist/Engineer notification.

Click on the apply link.

Register with the email ID and mobile number.

Fill in all the required details.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee (if applicable).

Submit the application form

Download and save it for future reference.

ISRO Scientist Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Check the discipline-wise vacancy details in the table below:

Discipline Vacancies Electronics 34 Mechanical 26 Computer Science 13 Civil 10 Electrical 4 Refrigeration & Air Conditioning 2 Architecture 2 Civil (PRL - Autonomous Body) 1 Total 92

Candidates who are called for the interview will get their sleeper-class train fare reimbursed for travelling to and from the interview venue by the shortest route, as per ISRO rules.