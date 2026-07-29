ISRO Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For 244 Posts; Apply Here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started accepting online applications for 244 vacancies in administrative and support roles. The recruitment drive includes posts such as Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographer. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website until August 16, 2026.

According to the recruitment notification, ISRO has announced 113 vacancies for Assistant, 81 for Junior Personal Assistant, 22 for Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and 10 for Stenographer. Apart from these, there are 17 Assistant posts and one Junior Personal Assistant post* in other ISRO units.

Read full notice here

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks or a CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale. The degree must have been completed within the duration prescribed by the university.

The maximum age limit is 28 years as on August 16, 2026.

Age relaxation will be provided as per Government of India norms. OBC candidates can apply up to 31 years, while SC and ST candidates applying for reserved vacancies are eligible up to 33 years. Relaxation is also available for eligible government employees, ex-servicemen, persons with disabilities, outstanding sportspersons, widows, divorced women and legally separated women who have not remarried.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 100. However, all candidates are required to pay a Rs 500 processing fee while submitting the online application. The payment can be made only through the Bharatkosh e-Payment gateway, and the payment link will be activated after the application form is filled.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will begin with a written examination, which will be conducted at 38 centres across the country. The exam will consist of a single objective-type paper and will be held for 150 minutes.

Candidates who qualify in the written test will be shortlisted for a skill test. ISRO will shortlist candidates in a maximum ratio of 1:5 against the notified vacancies in each category. Wherever applicable, at least 10 candidates will be called for the skill test.