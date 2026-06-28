ISRO ISTRAC Recruitment 2026 Begins For Technical, Scientific, And Support Posts, Apply By July 20

The ISRO ISTRAC Recruitment 2026 application process has officially started for candidates looking to build a career with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) has invited online applications for several technical, scientific, and support positions under Advertisement No. ISTRAC:02:2026. The online registration began on June 27, 2026, and interested candidates can submit their applications until July 20, 2026, through the official ISRO recruitment portal.

The selected candidates may be posted at various ISRO centres across India based on organisational requirements.

ISRO ISTRAC Recruitment 2026: Vacancies and Eligibility

The ISRO ISTRAC Recruitment 2026 offers opportunities across multiple disciplines. The recruitment includes posts such as Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant-A, Technician-B, Draughtsman-B, and Cook-A.

As per the official notification, candidates must be 18 to 35 years of age as on July 20, 2026. However, age relaxation will be provided to eligible reserved category candidates according to government rules.

The recruitment drive includes vacancies for Technician-B (Electronics Mechanic and Carpenter), Draughtsman-B (Civil and Mechanical), Technical Assistant (Mechanical and Electronics), Scientific Assistant (Mathematics and Computer Science), Library Assistant-A, and Cook-A.

Educational qualifications vary according to the post. Applicants should possess relevant qualifications such as ITI certificates, Engineering Diploma, First Class B.Sc., Master's Degree in Library Science, or relevant work experience for the Cook-A post.

How to Apply for ISRO ISTRAC Recruitment 2026?

Visit the ISRO official website at isro.gov.in.

Click on the Careers tab on the homepage.

Click on the ISTRAC recruitment link.

Read all instructions and information carefully.

Complete the registration process.

Log in with your User ID and Password.

Fill out the application form.

Upload required documents according to the specifications.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

Direct Link to Apply

ISRO ISTRAC Recruitment 2026 Application Fee

Candidates applying for Technical Assistant and Scientific Assistant posts must pay a total fee of Rs 750, which includes an application fee of Rs 250 and a processing fee of Rs 500.

For Technician-B, Draughtsman-B, and Cook-A posts, the total fee is Rs 500, including an application fee of Rs 00 and a processing fee of Rs 400. The processing fee will be refunded only to candidates who appear for the Written Test or Computer-Based Test (CBT).

The selection process includes a Written Test or Computer-Based Test, followed by a Skill Test (where applicable), document verification, and a medical examination.