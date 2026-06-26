'Ketan Agarwal Said I Won't Be Able To Escape Marriage': Pune Murder Accused To Cops

Siya Goyal, who killed fiance Ketan Agarwal with her lover at Lohagad Fort near Pune in Maharashtra, had told him she did not want to marry him, but he was not ready to call off the wedding, she has told the investigators.

According to sources, Siya told the authorities that she was in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary.

When she expressed her unwillingness to marry Ketan, he told her that his family was "influential and wealthy" and that she would "not be able to escape" the marriage - even if she tried to run away, she claimed.

Siya's claims, however, remain subject to judicial scrutiny and the ongoing legal process.

Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding involving private jets and palaces was scheduled for November. Their families had booked a palace in Jaipur for Rs 17 crore and arranged two private planes to fly guests for their wedding.

Also Read: "Hang Her If She's Guilty": Siya Goyal's Mother On Pune Fort Murder

However, Siya and her lover killed Ketan by pushing him into a valley at the Lohagad Fort days after a previous failed attempt. On June 14, Siya took Ketan to the fort, where she pushed him, but he survived by grabbing a bush on the cliffside. To cover tracks, Siya created a distraction by screaming about a fake snake sighting and then hugging him. She then convinced him to go to the fort again, but this time she called her lover too, where the pair then allegedly pushed Ketan from behind into the gorge, causing his death.

Case files revealed that the two had also locked in a "plan C" in case the planned crime had failed.

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall while taking photos amid strong winds. An accidental death report was also registered after Siya told the Lonavala rural police that Ketan had slipped and fallen. However, the cops grew suspicious because the woman showed no sadness in her behaviour.

The investigation revealed that Siya and Chetan had exchanged 2,004 phone calls, totalling nearly 238 hours over the last seven months. Their relationship began in November 2025, while her and Ketan's families were moving ahead with wedding preparations.

Subsequently, the cops arrested her and Chetan, and she confessed to the crime.

Siya, Chetan's blame game

Siya and her lover, Chetan, have now begun accusing each other of masterminding the crime.

According to police sources, the pair, who now face charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, had initially planned to elope and marry, but Siya later withdrew over concerns about her family's social reputation. The two also discussed multiple options to end Siya's engagement to Ketan before killing him, sources said.

During questioning, Chetan told police that his goal was only to elope with Siya and that she was the one who pushed for the murder. Siya, in turn, told investigators that the killing was Chetan's idea and that he broke down in tears in front of her after an earlier attempt on Ketan's life failed on June 14.