"Hang Her If She's Guilty": Siya Goyal's Mother On Pune Fort Murder

The mother of Siya Goyal has said that her daughter should be hanged if found guilty. Siya is accused along with her alleged lover of murdering her fiance Ketan Agarwal.

"If she is guilty, then she should receive the strictest punishment. Hang her if she is guilty; a mother is saying this," Siya's mother told Newsdotz.

Siya's father, Praveen Goyal, made a similar statement.

"Whoever is guilty in this case, even if it is my daughter, should be hanged," he told the same media outlet.

Praveen Goyal is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune after suffering a heart attack on June 23. Siya Goyal's brother is staying at the hospital to care for both parents. The family's residence, 'Leela Kunj' in Market Yard, Pune, remains locked.

According to the police, Siya Goyal and Chetan Babulal Chaudhary pushed 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra's Sahyadri range, causing him to fall to his death. The incident was initially reported as an accidental fall during a trek.

Hours before the incident, Siya Goyal met Chetan Chaudhary at a cafe in Pune. Both have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. According to police, the pair met at the cafe on the morning of June 18 to plan the killing.

They discussed how to carry out the act and identified specific locations on the fort from which Ketan could be pushed. In the afternoon, Siya took Ketan to Lohagad Fort for what was presented as a trek lasting three to four hours, while Chetan followed them separately.

CCTV footage from the cafe shows the two sitting and engaged in discussion. Police allege that Siya and Chetan later pushed Ketan from behind into a gorge. Siya subsequently told Ketan's family that he had slipped during the trek.

Police say Siya had made several attempts to bring Ketan to Lohagad Fort, which is situated about 3,300 feet above sea level. The couple visited the fort on May 31. Four days later, on June 4, Siya pressed for another visit, but Ketan's mother did not permit it. On June 14, she persuaded him to go again. During that visit, police say she allegedly tried to push him off a cliff.

Ketan managed to hold on to a bush. When he asked why she had pushed him, Siya claimed there had been a snake and that she had acted to protect him.

A review of CCTV footage from the fort showed a man wearing shorts and a hoodie walking behind the couple. The hood was pulled low over his face and he wore a headset over the hoodie. In one section of the footage, Siya is seen looking back suddenly, after which the man in the hoodie sits down immediately. Police checked weather records for that afternoon and found the temperature was around 33 degrees Celsius. Investigators described the choice of heavy clothing in such heat as unusual and suspicious.

Analysis of phone records showed that Siya and Chetan had exchanged 2,004 calls over the past six to seven months, amounting to nearly 238 hours of conversation. Some calls lasted two to three hours.

The two first met at a party during Diwali in 2025.

Ketan Agarwal worked as a director and chief marketing officer in his family's real estate business, Success Group. Siya Goyal had completed a commerce degree from a private college. The couple became engaged in February this year and had planned a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur in November, with a palace already booked.

Police say Siya did not want to proceed with the wedding. She and Chetan regarded Ketan as an obstacle to their relationship.