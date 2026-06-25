Security Guard Reveals Siya Goyal's First Words After Killing Ketan Agarwal

A security guard at Maharashtra's Lohagad Fort has described the immediate aftermath of the death of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal, who fell from the historic site on June 18. The guard said he responded to screams, spoke directly with Ketan's fiancee Siya Goyal, the chief suspect in the case, and alerted police without delay.

"I came running after hearing screams. I asked Siya Goyal what happened and she said 'yaha se koi gir gaya hai' (someone has fallen off the fort). I immediately informed the police," Dheeraj Jadhav told NDTV.

He added that Siya Goyal was screaming, "Help, help."

Jadhav said that the fort has 24-hour security presence, with a police station nearby, although network issues in the area can sometimes affect communications.

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When asked what he saw first, he explained that he was at his point when he heard screaming from a distance. He ran towards the area. Upon reaching the tourists, he asked what had happened. Siya Goyal told him that someone had fallen. He said she did not provide further details to him at that moment. He then called the police immediately.

When questioned about Siya Goyal's demeanour, the guard replied that she was repeatedly calling for help. He said he did not spend time asking more questions and focused on contacting the authorities.

The police have arrested Siya Goyal, 20, and Chetan Chaudhary, 22, on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. Police allege that the pair pushed Ketan Agarwal to his death from the fort and initially presented the incident as an accidental fall during a trek.

According to police, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had been in contact for around six months, exchanging 2,004 phone calls and spending approximately 238 hours speaking to each other. Some calls lasted two to three hours or more.

On the day of the incident, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary met at a cafe in Pune where they discussed the plan, including the selection of a suitable spot on the fort from which to push Ketan Agarwal.

Ketan Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje in Pune district, was a director and chief marketing officer of the family-run real estate company Success Group. Siya Goyal holds a commerce degree from a private college. The couple became engaged in February and had planned a grand wedding ceremony at Udaipur in November, with a palace already booked.

Police say Goyal had repeatedly suggested visits to Lohagad Fort, which stands about 3,300 feet above sea level in the Sahyadri range. On May 31, the couple visited the fort. Siya Goyal reportedly insisted on another visit on June 4, but Ketan Agarwal's mother did not permit it.

On June 14, during another visit, Siya Goyal allegedly attempted to push him off a cliff. Ketan Agarwal reportedly held onto a bush and survived. When he questioned her action, she claimed there had been a snake and suggested she had protected him.