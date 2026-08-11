Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat Corridor: High-Speed Connectivity Between Jewar Airport And 4 NCR Cities

Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat corridor: Commuters across the National Capital Region (NCR) are set for a major transit upgrade with the help of the proposed Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat corridor. Designed to link key urban hubs directly with the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, the high-speed rail network promises to cut travel times, reduce highway congestion, and seamlessly integrate four major NCR cities including Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

As per reports, this proposed corridor moved into the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage. While the Delhi-Meerut route was 82 km long, this corridor will be 72.5 km long.

According to the official website of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), this Namo Bharat corridor will connect Noida International Airport at Jewar with the Ghaziabad station on the Delhi-Meerut corridor. It will also provide both semi-high-speed regional rail services and local metro services in Noida.

Photo Credit: ncrtc.in

Key points of Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat corridor

Total corridor length: 72.44 km

Elevated section: 71.5 km

Underground section: 1.29 km

Total stations planned: 22

Namo Bharat stations: 11

Metro stations: All 18 stations between Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station and EcoTech-VI will provide Metro services.

Estimated cost: Rs 20,640 crore

Future stations reserved:

1 Namo Bharat station

11 Metro stations

These future stations have been provisioned along the proposed alignment for future development and expansion.

Key highlights and travel times

Noida Airport to Ghaziabad in around 35 to 40 minutes

Noida Airport to Delhi (Sarai Kale Khan) will take less than 70 minutes

Noida Airport to Delhi Aerocity will take less than 80 minutes

Maximum Operational Speed is up to 160 km/h

Namo Bharat RRTS and Metro both on the same track

The NCRTC states that, as per the December 29 proposal, the Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat RRTS and the metro will be on the same track. Ghaziabad will be the first station on this Namo Bharat route, which will terminate at the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

Main junctions on the Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat Corridor

Surajpur and Greater Noida Knowledge Park will be the main junctions on the Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat Corridor. From Ghaziabad, you can interchange with the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail. Reaching Ghaziabad from Jewar Airport, you can also catch the Noida Metro Aqua Line and Delhi Metro Red Line.

This route will also connect Sahibaba, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida West (Char Murti Chowk), Surajpur, Kasna, YEIDA sectors, and Ecotech. As per reports, the central government is providing 50 per cent funding for this project. The remaining funding will be provided by YEIDA, the Greater Noida Authority, and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Beyond providing rapid passenger travel, the high-speed corridor is anticipated to boost economic activity along the Yamuna Expressway region, drive real estate development in Greater Noida, and offer air travelers a reliable, traffic-free connection to central Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.