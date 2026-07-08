Ghaziabad To Noida Airport In 50 Minutes In New Rapid Transit Corridor Plan

Commuters travelling to the Noida International Airport will soon get a faster public transport option, as the proposed 72.44-kilometre Namo Bharat Ghaziabad-Jewar corridor has moved to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel said.

The proposed route will originate from Ghaziabad and pass through Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) City before terminating at the Noida International Airport in Jewar. The corridor will serve areas witnessing rapid urban and economic development.

Goel told PTI in an interview on Tuesday that the corridor will comprise 12 stations and two depots located at the northern and southern ends of the route. The infrastructure has been planned to support efficient train operations and cater to increasing passenger movement between Delhi-NCR cities and the upcoming airport.

The corridor is planned as the fourth Namo Bharat regional rapid transit corridor and is estimated to cost around Rs 20,640 crore. The project is aimed at strengthening public transport connectivity across NCR by linking major residential, commercial and upcoming infrastructure hubs.

"Ghaziabad-Jewar and Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon corridors are in the DPR stage as of now," Goel said.

The corridor will be designed for a maximum operational speed of 180 kilometres per hour and is expected to bring down travel time between Ghaziabad, Noida and the Noida International Airport at Jewar to around 40 to 50 minutes, making daily travel more convenient for commuters, he said.

The proposed stations on the corridor include Ghaziabad, Ghaziabad South, Greater Noida West-Sector IV, Greater Noida West-Sector II, Knowledge Park V, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, Ecotech VI, Dankaur, YEIDA North-Sector 18, YEIDA Central-Sector 21 and Jewar Airport.

He said the Pari Chowk station will provide interchange connectivity with the Aqua Line of Noida Metro, helping passengers access different parts of Noida and Greater Noida. The YEIDA Central-Sector 21 station will also provide connectivity towards the upcoming Noida Film City area.

The corridor will also be accessible through the existing Delhi Metro network. Commuters can take the Red Line metro to reach the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station and access the regional rapid transit network, providing seamless connectivity between Delhi and the airport corridor, he explained.

Another proposed Namo Bharat corridor connecting Noida-Faridabad-Gurugram is also currently in the DPR stage. He added that several other states are also examining the feasibility of developing similar regional rapid transit systems to address rising urbanisation and growing mobility requirements.

The two other priority Namo Bharat corridors --Delhi-Panipat-Karnal and Delhi-SNB-Alwar -- are likely to receive approval from the Government of India soon, Goel said. He added that preparatory activities for these projects have already started to facilitate faster execution after approvals.

The preparatory work includes geotechnical investigations, utility mapping and shifting or modification of utilities such as Extra High Tension (EHT) lines and water pipelines. Goel said these measures will help minimise delays and ensure smoother implementation of the corridors once construction begins.

He also said the latest Economic Survey of India has highlighted the potential development of nearly 2,900 kilometres of Namo Bharat corridors across the country. Such networks, he added, can play an important role in improving regional connectivity and supporting growing urban centres.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)