12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Lift Shaft While Playing In Mumbai

A 12-year-old boy died after falling into a lift shaft while playing with friends at a residential building in Mumbai's Kurla area, police said.

The incident took place on Monday night at Shamim Tower in the Nehru Nagar area.

According to the preliminary investigation, Mohammad Zain Zamir Tahsildar was playing with friends on the 10th floor when he allegedly leaned against the outer lift door. He reportedly lost his balance and fell into the lift shaft.

The boy sustained critical injuries in the fall and was rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the building and is being examined as part of the investigation.

Nehru Nagar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation.

Police said they are also examining whether there was any negligence in the maintenance or operation of the lift. Appropriate legal action will be taken if any lapses are found during the investigation.

(With inputs from Rizwan Sheikh)