2 Killed After Speeding Car Rams Pedestrians, Driver Flees In Navi Mumbai

The car hit about 10 pedestrians on the road
- At least two people died and eight were injured in a Navi Mumbai car accident
- A speeding car lost control and hit about 10 pedestrians in Taloja Sector 10
- The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the crash
Navi Mumbai:
At least two people were killed and eight others were injured after a speeding car rammed into pedestrians in Navi Mumbai earlier in the day.
The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle while cruising at high speed in Taloja Sector 10. The car hit about 10 pedestrians on the road.
Its driver abandoned the vehicle and fled immediately after the crash. A search is underway to trace him.
The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital by the locals.
Inputs by Rahul Kamble
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